Taylor Swift's Star Power Might Be Affecting Travis Kelce's NFL Game, Analyst Claims

Is Taylor Swift to blame for Travis Kelce's "bad performance" on the field?

On "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," football expert Todd McShay pointed out that Kelce's lackluster performance at the beginning of the NFL season could be attributed to his newfound extravagant lifestyle following his relationship with Swift.

McShay, known for his keen scrutiny of college football prospects transitioning to the professional level, highlighted the impact of Kelce's off-field distractions on his on-field performance.

Football experts dug into Kelce's underwhelming performance at the beginning of the season. They speculated on the factors that might spark a shift in his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive game.

McShay questioned, per Page Six, "Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?"

"That he's been partying all offseason? That he's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world? That he's drinking ... going to the US Open and he's got cocktails?"

Russillo alluded to the delicate balance between offseason relaxation and staying focused on football duties.

Drawing a comparison, McShay stressed the evolution of the tight end's physique between the preseason of 2022 and 2024, indicating a noteworthy transformation that made him almost unrecognizable.

Former ESPN talent Todd McShay is ripping Travis Kelce for his slow start to the season and calls him out of shape and insinuates that he's not concentrating enough on football.



-The Ringer Podcast pic.twitter.com/Tcf0HXUvX3 — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) September 24, 2024

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Poised for Major Chapter: 'Ready for the Next Era Together'

McShay emphasized how Kelce's ability to overcome defensive challenges remains consistent, contributing to his recognition with All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Highlighting the tight end's athleticism as the distinguishing factor, McShay declared, "The respect he gets from defenses is still the same. But the athlete is not. Is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Absolutely. He's an unbelievable competitor and one of the best to ever do it."

According to McShay's analysis, there is a possibility that Kelce's physical condition may improve between weeks 8 and 10. In the current season, Swift' beau has recorded only eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns in the first three games.

Meanwhile, amid Kelce's alleged unusually slow start to the NFL season, the athlete's mother Donna Kelce supports him, even as certain fans point fingers at his girlfriend for his performance.

In a recent statement, Donna expressed her concerns about the continuous stream of negative remarks directed towards her son, acknowledging the challenges of dealing with such criticism.

"You know, I don't think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they're athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult, there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes," she told People magazine.

"You don't realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you... so it's kinda hard when you've got people that are in your face 24/7."

READ MORE: Voters Like Trump More Than Taylor Swift: New York Times Poll