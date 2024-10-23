Singer Matthew Sweet Suffers Stroke on Tour With No Health Insurance, Is Now a Quarter Million Dollars in Debt

Singer Matthew Sweet, known for his alt-rock '90s hits like "Girlfriend" and "I've Been Waiting," suffered a devastating stroke earlier this month and is now on a long road to recovery, his management stated in a GoFundMe page set up for the singer.

Sweet suffered the stroke amid his tour with Hanson. He was scheduled to continue touring through November 16 but obviously, can no longer do so. Compounding the tragedy is that Sweet had no health insurance and is now facing a medical bill close to a quarter of a million dollars.

Sweet's management company, Russell Carter Artist Management, shares, "Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour. He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery. We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden."

Although Sweet's life is no longer in danger, he is facing "overwhelming" treatment costs.

"He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks," the statement continues. "He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming. We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars.

But the good news is that the GoFundMe page has already raised $248,455 as of Wednesday. Famous musicians also donated including John Mayer who donated $1,000, Judd Apatow who donated $1,500, and Ken Jennings who donated $1,000.

Sweet hails from Athens, Georgia. His most recent album is Catspaw, which he released in 2021.