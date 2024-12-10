Beyoncé Cries Over Blue Ivy's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Moment

Beyoncé is showing her love for her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The singer attended the movie premiere of the Disney movie, Mufasa: The Lion King, in Los Angeles on Dec. 9 to support Blue, who voices the character Kiara. Also, in attendance was Blue's dad, Jay-Z, despite the ongoing rape allegations against him.

After the event, Beyoncé took to her Instagram to share some candid pictures of Blue along with a sweet message about her.

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining," Beyoncé posted.

Blue Ivy voices Kiara in the movie and Beyoncé voices Queen Nala. In a behind-the-scenes look at Mufasa shared with Good Morning America, Bey and Blue shared what it was like making the movie together.

"If I told my younger self that I would be in a movie, I'd never believe myself," Blue says.

Beyoncé then offered her response to what Blue had to say.

"Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character," she says before tearing up. "It was really hard to focus and do my job after that."

Blue thanked everyone involved with the project and called the crew "helpful" and "supportive."

Beyoncé called her daughter a "natural" before repeatedly saying how proud she was of Blue and her role in the movie.

Both of their roles come as Jay-Z has hit back against the rape allegation against him that were first filed earlier this week. The rapper demanded that the accuser's identity be revealed after the case was first filed under "Jane Doe."

"Mr. Carter should not have to defend himself in the brightest of spotlights against an accuser who hides in complete darkness while leveling allegations that describe the purported acts occurring in the plain sight of witnesses who could refute the plaintiff's claims if only her identity was revealed," the filing by Jay's team on Dec. 9 said.

Jay has denied all accusations against him and shared how it will affect his family, including Blue and Beyoncé.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he said.

Beyoncé has not commented on the accusation and her mother, Tina Knowles, hit back at a claim that she "liked" a post about Jay's case on Instagram.