Katharine McPhee Says She Attended 'a Couple' of David Foster's Weddings Before They Got Together

Katharine McPhee and David Foster gave fans a rare insight into their marriage together when performing at their holiday concert in New Jersey on Dec. 12.

The pair met when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol. McPhee said that she would get excited each week she was on the show, because she would meet many established artists and other music industry people.

"I'd call my mom and say, "Mom, you'd never believe who it is this week! And this week, it's Andrea Bocelli...and a producer," McPhee recalled to the Daily Mail, not knowing who Foster was at the time.

"And she was like, 'Kat, you know exactly who David Foster is because he's only written and produced every song, every artist when you were growing up,'" McPhee added.

The singer then joked about the couple's 35-year age gap.

"We have a slight age difference in case you guys didn't notice that," she joked.

McPhee talked about their timeline to marriage, noting how they were friends "for a very long time" and were "never together." They actually attended one another's weddings to different people.

"You were at my wedding actually. You played piano and I think I sang this song, someday, when I'm awfully low," McPhee told her husband. "I was invited to one of your weddings and I'm not sure which one. I was there for a couple of them."

"Anyways, the point is we've known each other for a long time and you know people always say it's great to be friends first and to have a long relationship with someone, to really know them before you get married, and we certainly did," McPhee added.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas, her first husband, in 2008 before they separated in 2013. Meanwhile, Foster has been married five times. His first marriage was to singer and writer B.J. Cook. His second wife was Rebecca Dyer and they were married from 1982-1986. He married his third wife. Linda Thompson, in 1991 and they divorced in 2005. Foster went on to marry Yolanda Hadid in 2011 and the couple divorced in 2017.

The couple shared that they "stayed in contact" over the years and Foster concluded the story by bringing everyone up to speed about where they stand right now.

"And we got married and had a baby," he said.

The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2021, a boy named Rennie David Foster. Foster also has five kids from his previous marriages -- Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan. His eldest and youngest child are 50 years apart in age.