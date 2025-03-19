Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Says COVID-19 Vaccine Left Her 'On the Brink of Death'

Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta has opened up about her health struggles, claiming the COVID-19 vaccine caused severe complications that left her bedridden and unable to dance.

The 42-year-old singer first noticed alarming symptoms in 2021, just days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

According to Yahoo, Sutta recalled waking up with intense muscle spasms in her right rib. "It felt like a knife inside was burning," she said in an interview. "It wrapped around my rib cage and up and down my spine. I felt like I was on the brink of death."

Soon after, she developed uncontrollable spasms and tremors in her legs. As the symptoms worsened, she struggled with chronic fatigue, muscle pain, and extreme weight loss—dropping 50 pounds. "It felt like my body was eating itself," she explained.

Her health struggles also affected her personal life, especially her ability to care for her three-year-old son, M.J. "There are times I can't lift him. I can't put him in the car without help," she said. "Some days, I can't even get out of bed."

Determined to find answers, Sutta attended a roundtable discussion with others experiencing similar post-vaccine symptoms.

She also connected with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 presidential campaign and shared her story.

"I'm willing to risk my reputation so this doesn't happen to anyone else," she stated. "There are others in the industry with vaccine injuries, but they won't speak out. I just couldn't stay silent."

Pussycat Dolls Star Faces Muscle Spasms, Chronic Pain After Vaccine

Despite her ordeal, Sutta clarified that she is not against vaccines. "I believe in the technology, but I will no longer blindly trust the system after what I've gone through," she said. "I'm not 'anti' anything. I'm just anti being sick."

Doctors initially suspected multiple sclerosis, but seven months ago, she was diagnosed with vaccine-induced lupus. This autoimmune condition occurs when the body's immune response mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, causing inflammation, skin rashes, joint pain, and muscle soreness.

Since receiving the diagnosis, Sutta has been undergoing treatment, including steroid therapy and medication for lupus.

She also avoids gluten and sugar to help manage flare-ups. "Things have gotten a little better, but I don't want to live like this forever," she said. "I just want my body back. I want to dance again."

While she still experiences muscle spasms, she remains hopeful. "I thought I was going to die in the first six months, but now I know I will persevere," she said. "That's my message to others going through the same thing: don't give up."