BTS Returns to U.S. Stage for Spotify Fan Event, Marking First Performance in Years

BTS is back in the United States, performing for the first time in nearly four years at an exclusive fan event hosted by Spotify.

The K-pop superstars will take the stage in New York City on March 23, just three days after releasing their highly anticipated album Arirang on March 20.

The Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE event will welcome 1,000 of the band's most devoted fans for a performance, Q&A, and immersive album-themed experiences. "We have a diversity of genres," SUGA told GQ.

"It's going to be quite different from the BTS albums and sounds that you've been listening to. You're going to see a more mature side of BTS this time around."

According to RollingStone, this marks the first time all seven members—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—have performed together in the US since their 2022 "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour.

The band went on hiatus afterward so members could complete mandatory military service in South Korea.

EXCLUSIVE: BTS‘ comeback game is strong. The band of superstars will officially hit the stage for their first U.S. performance in nearly four years.https://t.co/V9ZAopmeKR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 16, 2026

BTS Kicks Off Spotify Fan Event

Spotify's event is part of a larger campaign celebrating BTS' return.

Fans can engage with "Decoding ARIRANG," an in-app Easter egg hunt featuring exclusive messages from each member.

A BTS Music Quiz also challenges fans to test their knowledge of the group.

Meanwhile, in Seoul, select ARMY members will enjoy SWIMSIDE Cruise events along the Han River from March 27-29, though the members themselves will not attend, Forbes reported.

The Arirang album, BTS' first full-group studio release since 2020's Be, features 14 tracks with collaborations from Ryan Tedder, Diplo, Mike WiLL Made-It, Flume, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, and Teezo Touchdown.

Its title references one of Korea's most famous traditional folk songs, reflecting BTS' blend of cultural heritage and global pop appeal.

Following the Spotify event, BTS will perform a free concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, livestreamed on Netflix.

The group will then launch an 82-date world tour on April 9, running through March 2027.

RM told GQ, "The most important thing is just that we are here back together again. We're going to see the fans all over the world."