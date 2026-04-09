Sabrina Carpenter Calls Out the Queer Community's Role in Shaping Pop Music

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out about the major role the queer community plays in shaping pop music today.

In a recent interview with Marc Jacobs for Perfect magazine's April 7 issue, the singer made it clear that pop music would not be what it is without LGBTQ+ influence.

"I don't think pop music would exist if it wasn't for the queer community," Carpenter said. "I don't think some of our greatest pop stars would exist if it wasn't for the queer community."

Carpenter's statement quickly became the highlight of the interview, drawing attention to a topic that is often celebrated but not always directly acknowledged. She explained that her connection to the LGBTQ+ community is both personal and professional.

"I feel so deeply connected," she shared, noting that many of her close friends, collaborators, and fellow artists are part of the community or openly supportive of it, Billboard reported.

This bond, she added, has shaped her music and her experiences as a performer. The singer also pointed out how this support impacts her time on stage. She said touring would not feel the same without the energy and presence of queer fans.

"I feel so connected and grateful to be able to have them be a part of my journey," she said, emphasizing how important that relationship is to her career.

Sabrina Carpenter shares her thoughts on the queer community’s importance in pop musicpic.twitter.com/4C8u5LnVRs — Karthick Raja (@Karthickrajad14) April 8, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter Raises $1M for LGBTQ+

Jacobs, who is openly gay, agreed with Carpenter's view. He added, "Life is much more colorful and fun with the queer community," and stressed that it is important to say this out loud, especially in today's climate.

Carpenter has consistently backed her words with action. According to VLive, through her partnership with the nonprofit PLUS1, she raised more than $1 million for causes including mental health support, LGBTQ+ rights, and animal welfare.

The Sabrina Carpenter Fund became the fastest-growing artist fund in the group's history. She has also highlighted queer voices in her creative work.

In her "Tears" music video, Carpenter worked with Colman Domingo, an openly queer and Academy Award-winning actor. The video drew inspiration from the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show and featured themes rooted in queer culture.

During her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Carpenter shared the stage with drag performers and trans dancers holding signs that read "Protect Trans Rights" and "Support Local Drag," reinforcing her message in a public and powerful way.