Madonna Reports Missing Vintage Costumes After Coachella Appearance

Madonna's surprise appearance at Coachella 2026 is now making headlines for a very different reason. After joining Sabrina Carpenter on stage in Indio, California, the pop icon has reported that several of her vintage costumes and jewelry pieces went missing shortly after the show.

Police in Indio confirmed that a representative for the singer filed a missing property report for two bags containing clothing and jewelry. The items were last seen on a golf cart moving through the festival grounds late Saturday night, Billboard reported.

According to officials, staff were transporting the bags to a bus when they later realized they were gone. A preliminary police review suggests the loss may have been accidental. Officers said the golf cart traveled along a dark and bumpy route, which may have caused the bags to fall off without anyone noticing.

"There is no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen," the Indio Police Department stated.

As of now, the items have not been found, and authorities are asking anyone who comes across them to contact local officials or return them to the listed address in Indio.

Madonna offers reward as her archive clothes go missing at Coachella https://t.co/KFcgTyJhzw — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 21, 2026

Madonna Says Missing Outfits Are 'Part of My History'

According to the LA Times, Madonna, 67, also spoke out about the missing items in a social media post. She said the lost pieces were more than just stage outfits.

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," she wrote, explaining that the items came from her earlier "Confessions on a Dance Floor" era. She added that other archival pieces from the same period may also be missing.

The costumes were especially meaningful because Madonna wore similar designs during her iconic 2006 Coachella performance. Her return to the festival 20 years later was meant to be a full-circle moment, tied to both nostalgia and her new music.

During Carpenter's set, Madonna surprised fans by appearing on stage and performing classics like "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer."

The moment also celebrated her upcoming album Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, set for release on July 3, along with a new single, "I Feel So Free."

She appeared in a lavender corset bodysuit, matching gloves, and knee-high stockings—an outfit closely connected to her earlier Coachella look.