Hot Boy Turk Sparks Outrage Posting Photo With Controversial Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Rapper Hot Boy Turk has drawn mixed reactions after posting a photo with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Instagram, igniting controversy among his followers.

The post, captioned "Still Standing On Bidness With @robertfkennedyjr #JOSEPH," shows Turk alongside the politically divisive figure at an event, according to HotNewHipHop.

Some fans liked that Turk was getting involved in politics, but others didn't like that he was hanging out with Kennedy, who has been criticized for his controversial views and statements.

One Instagram user responded sharply regarding Kennedy's stance on autism in Black children, "This the guy who said blk children with autism need to be removed from their homes and be reparented!!! This ain't the flex you think it is!!!!! @originalhotboyturk"

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Another commenter made a cultural reference to New Orleans, where Turk is from, "First Wayne... must be a New Orleans thing (including numerous laughing emojis)" A third follower expressed disappointment, "Delete! I can't follow DF!"

As of this report, Turk has not addressed the backlash publicly.

The recent social media stir is not the first controversy involving Turk. Earlier this year, the rapper revealed tensions with Cash Money Records over their Verzuz battle against No Limit Records. Turk told DJ Thoro in an interview with AllHipHop that he was notably excluded from the event without explanation.

When asked why he was not invited, Turk said, "I don't know. People might be like, 'He know.' I really don't know, and they can't tell you why. I believe it be miscommunication. I'm man enough to sit down and be like, 'I don't know,' and that's the real, God-honest truth."

He further criticized the speculation around his absence, "They would be on this b***h and be like, 'He know.' That's deflection, that's manipulation... Don't go telling the people I know... It's really not nothing. I could go around saying all kinds of s**t, which I'm not because I really don't know why they're acting the way they're acting."

Turk also opined that the Verzuz battle was less impactful without him and Lil Wayne participating, "It was an epic fail without me and Lil Wayne."

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