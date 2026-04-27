Tom Hanks Goes Viral for Singing Along to Son Chet's 'Forrest Gump'-Inspired Song

Tom Hanks is winning hearts online after a video showed him singing along to his son Chet Hanks' band during a live performance, creating a feel-good moment that quickly went viral.

The clip, taken at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 25, shows the Oscar-winning actor standing in the crowd and enjoying the set. Hanks was seen singing along to the song "You Better Run" by the band Something Out West, which features his son and bandmate Drew Arthur.

The performance took place inside the Toyota Music Den, where fans gathered for an intimate show.

According to People, a fan who captured the moment said the surprise was unforgettable. "10 minutes into the show, I noticed him and freaked out honestly," attendee Keren Ashri shared.

"I couldn't believe he was standing right there next to me! He was enjoying watching his son."

The moment quickly spread online, with many praising Hanks for being a supportive parent. Dressed casually in jeans, a tan jacket, and a hat, the actor blended into the crowd while cheering on his son's performance.

The song itself has a deeper connection to Hanks' career. Something Out West's "You Better Run" music video pays tribute to the actor's classic film Forrest Gump, which earned him an Academy Award.

Tom Hanks Jams Out at Stagecoach as Son Chet Hanks Performs His Band’s Song That Has a ‘Forrest Gump’-Inspired Music Video https://t.co/8z9MYbSSU7 — People (@people) April 27, 2026

Tom Hanks Cheers Son Chet Hanks

In the video, Chet recreates famous scenes, including sitting on a bench with a box of chocolates and performing on a shrimp boat named Jenny. Hanks even makes a cameo, sitting beside his son in a nod to the original movie.

Chet, 35, is the son of Hanks and Rita Wilson. Beyond music, he is also working as an actor, including a role in the Netflix series "Running Point." His band has been gaining attention for blending storytelling with visual references, especially with their tribute to one of his father's most famous roles.

After the performance, Hanks didn't rush off. Instead, he stayed to interact with fans. According to Ashri, he was friendly and approachable, Yahoo reported.

"I finally gathered the courage and went to introduce myself and said I'm a huge fan, and he was very kind and gracious," she said. "A few more members in the crowd noticed him after the show was over, and he was very gracious to take a few pictures with the fans."