Christ Brown’s Security Guard Caught in Wild Confrontation Reportedly Fired— Tense Moment Detailed

A security guard assigned to singer Chris Brown has been fired and arrested after he fired a CO2-style gun during an altercation Friday outside the performer's Tarzana residence.

TMZ reported that Los Angeles police responded to the shooting and took a man into custody following a confrontation with a woman at the front gate of Brown's property. "The man who was arrested after a shooting outside Chris Brown's Los Angeles home has been fired from his position on the singer's security detail ...," the outlet wrote.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the guard was stationed at the home when the incident unfolded and is no longer part of Brown's security team.

Meanwhile, as per Yahoo! Entertainment, law enforcers revealed that the weapon fired was a CO2-style gun.

As per the publication's account, the incident began when a woman approached the property and was asked to leave, a situation the report described as something that happens frequently.

"According to our sources, she refused, and things quickly escalated into a heated argument at the front gate," the outlet reported.

The sources said that the woman entered her vehicle and drove over the guard's foot, at which point the guard fired the weapon. Further report from the publication that Brown was at the home during the incident but had no involvement. The security guard was arrested at the scene, the report adds.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately release additional details or comment on whether charges would be filed. Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown has unveiled the full lineup of featured artists on his upcoming album, Brown, through a black-and-white social media video, per AOL. In addition to Leon Thomas and Tank, the album will include collaborations with Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

The video, which mirrors the old-school blues and soul vibe of his recently released "Fallin'" music video, opens with a marquee reading, "House of Brown, A Night of Soul R&B and Timeless Classics," before panning to the stage where Brown is introduced. Each featured artist appears in blues-inspired outfits and hairstyles, contributing to the album's nostalgic theme.

A voice-over in the clip concludes,"So sit back, relax and enjoy the show," as audience members applaud. Chris Brown's Brown album is scheduled for release this Friday, marking his latest entry into the R&B and soul music scene.