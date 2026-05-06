Rolling Stones’ ‘Foreign Tongues’ Album to Feature Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith

The Rolling Stones are set to return with a major new release as they announce their upcoming studio album, Foreign Tongues, which will arrive on July 10.

The legendary rock band confirmed the news on Tuesday (May 5), marking the start of a fresh album era that brings together longtime members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. The 14-track album is already generating strong interest because of its guest lineup.

Music icons Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure's Robert Smith, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are all set to appear on the project. The collaboration adds an unexpected mix of rock generations to the Stones' latest work.

Lead single "In the Stars" and album opener "Rough and Twisted" have already been released, giving fans a first taste of the record. Both tracks were recorded during a fast-paced studio session at Metropolis Studios in West London, where the band completed the album in less than a month.

According to Billboard, Mick Jagger described the recording process as intense but exciting. "It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues," he said. "We went as fast as we could."

Keith Richards also shared his thoughts on the experience, saying, "It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last."

The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones brand new studio album Foreign Tongues will be released on July 10 and is available to pre-order now on multiple formats: https://t.co/LpY0he8XyO

Foreign Tongues captures The Rolling Stones sound you know and love - rooted… pic.twitter.com/jYliq3Co5R — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 5, 2026

Read more: The Rolling Stones Reportedly Rehearsed 60 to 70 Songs for Hackney Diamonds Tour

Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts Tribute

Ronnie Wood praised the creative energy in the studio, noting that the group often recorded songs in just one take.

"The atmosphere in the room was so creative," he said. "Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it."

The album also includes longtime collaborators Darryl Jones on bass and Steve Jordan on drums, along with a special inclusion of late drummer Charlie Watts, whose earlier recording sessions were used in the project, Yahoo reported. This gives the album a deeper emotional layer for longtime fans.

Produced by Andrew Watt, who also worked on the band's 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, Foreign Tongues continues the Rolling Stones' recent creative streak. That previous album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, proving the band still holds strong chart power even decades into their career.