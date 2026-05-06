Linda Perry To Be Recognized for Songwriting Legacy at Ivors Ceremony in London

Songwriter and musician Linda Perry will be honored with a major prize at the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards in London, recognizing her long and influential career in music.

The Ivors Academy announced that Perry will receive the Special International Award at The Ivors with Amazon Music 2026. The award celebrates a global songwriter whose work has had a strong impact on the UK music industry. The ceremony will take place on May 21 at the Grosvenor House in London.

Perry first rose to fame as the lead singer and main songwriter of 4 Non Blondes. She wrote the band's hit song "What's Up?," which became a worldwide anthem and helped their debut album stay on the Billboard 200 for over a year. The song continues to connect with listeners today, with over a billion streams.

Beyond her band's success, Perry built a powerful career writing songs for some of the biggest names in music. Her credits include "Beautiful" for Christina Aguilera, "Get the Party Started" for P!nk, and "What You Waiting For?" for Gwen Stefani. She has also worked with artists like Adele, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion, Billboard reported.

Linda Perry to Receive Ivor Novello Awards’ Prestigious Songwriting Prizehttps://t.co/8E7urQO07r — billboard (@billboard) May 5, 2026

Linda Perry Joins Legends with Ivors Honor

Speaking about the honor, Perry said, "It's an honour to be recognized for my songwriting contributions at the 71st Ivor Novello Awards. So many incredible artists have been celebrated and I am humbled to be standing alongside them."

According to TIA, Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, praised her unique style, saying her songwriting shows "defiance, vulnerability and honesty" and continues to touch both hearts and radio listeners.

CEO Roberto Neri added that her work has made a "profound impact on global popular culture."

The award places Perry among legendary songwriters such as Paul McCartney, David Bowie, and Elton John, who have also been recognized by the Ivors.

Recently, Perry has remained active. She announced her first solo album in 25 years, Let It Die Here, set for release on May 8. She is also featured in a new mini documentary by Amazon Music, which explores the story behind her song "Beautiful."