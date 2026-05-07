Bonnie Tyler Undergoes Emergency Intestinal Surgery Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler is recovering after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, according to a statement released on her official website on Wednesday, May 6.

The news comes just weeks before she is scheduled to begin a busy European tour. In the statement, her team confirmed the sudden medical situation and reassured fans that she is stable after the procedure.

"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," the message read.

It added, "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

The announcement has worried fans around the world, especially because Tyler, 74, had recently been preparing for a return to the stage.

According to RollingStone, her European tour dates are scheduled to begin on May 22 and continue sporadically through December 2026.

Bonnie Tyler recovering after being taken to hospital for surgery https://t.co/mij6fFkI80 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2026

Bonnie Tyler Recovers After Intestinal Surgery

Just months before the surgery, Tyler told Hello! magazine that she felt strong and active. "I'm fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I'm really enjoying doing the shows," she said.

"I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything." At the time, she mentioned only minor knee issues but said she was managing them well.

Known for global hits like "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," Tyler has remained active in music for decades, ENews reported.

Earlier this year, she also released two new songs, "One Love" and "One World One Home," continuing a career that has now lasted nearly 50 years. Her manager directed all media questions back to the official statement and did not provide further details.

Tyler's journey in music began in 1976, but her breakthrough came soon after with "It's a Heartache." Her biggest success arrived in 1983 with "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which topped charts in both the UK and the US and became one of the most recognizable power ballads of all time.