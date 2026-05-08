Beyonce’s Approach to Helper Gets Compared with Blake Lively’s at Met Gala

Beyoncé and Blake Lively made headlines for their very different interactions with staff while attending the Met Gala on Monday, May 4, marking the singer's first appearance at the event in a decade.

According to Mirror, Beyoncé who co-chaired the gala, attended alongside her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Video footage showed Beyoncé smiling warmly as assistants helped adjust the cape of her Olivier Rousteing gown.

According to lip reader Jackie G, Beyoncé politely asked, "Does it look alright? Thank you," and requested assistance with Blue Ivy's dress so they could pose closer together for photos.

She repeatedly expressed gratitude to staff and affectionately complimented her daughter, saying, "You look beautiful baby!" Beyoncé later called her husband, Jay-Z, to join them for pictures and told reporters she was so proud of Blue Ivy.

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Fans praised Beyoncé's courteous demeanor, with comments highlighting her polite and sweet behavior and celebrating her role as a devoted mother.

In contrast, a report from AOL noted that Blake Lively received criticism after video emerged showing her seemingly snapping at assistants while navigating the red carpet. As four people attempted to manage the train of her Atelier gown on the stairs, Lively was seen gesturing for the dress to be allowed to drag on the floor, causing three assistants to step back. She also appeared to wave off one remaining helper.

Some viewers interpreted her behavior as harsh, with one fan likening it to reporting staff to human resources. Others defended Lively's actions as confident delegation rather than rudeness. After the train was arranged to her satisfaction, Lively smiled and thanked the staff as she continued up the stairs.

Lively's appearance came shortly after she and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni settled a legal dispute stemming from lawsuits filed in 2024 involving accusations of defamation and extortion. The pair issued a joint statement expressing hope that the settlement would bring closure and support domestic violence survivors.

The publication reached out to Blake Lively's representatives for comment but received no immediate response.

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