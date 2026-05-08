Prosecutors allege that singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, lied to friends and associates about the source of a strong odor coming from his home and vehicle, two months after the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

A Perez Hilton coverage stated that Burke, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Authorities say he stabbed Rivas in late April and stored her remains at his rental property before they were discovered in September, wrapped in plastic and in the trunk of his Tesla.

Court documents filed this week claim Burke misled friends, business associates, and others who noticed a strong smell of decay around his residence and vehicle. There is no indication of whether these claims are based on evidence provided by any witnesses.

The old video was found in the year 2025, and it was filmed during a live-streaming session on the 4th of July with some friends. In the footage, Burke apologizes for the way his bathroom smells, attributing it to recent use. His friend appears visibly unsettled before the video ends.

It is unclear whether prosecutors have reviewed the video, which could potentially support their claims as the case continues through the court system.

Burke's attorney has not responded to requests for comment. Prosecutors have emphasized that the investigation remains active and that further evidence may emerge as the case progresses.

Community and online reactions have been filled with both worry and excitement about how the case will turn out.

In other news, ABC7 reported that an updated death certificate for 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the alleged victim of singer David Anthony Burke (D4vd), states it is unclear if she was pregnant. Prosecutors allege Burke exchanged sexual messages with Celeste while she was 13, and killed and dismembered her after she threatened to expose their relationship.

Court filings claim Burke ordered chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool under a fake name, with fragments of the pool later found on her remains, which were discovered in his Tesla in September 2025. DNA and other evidence were also found in his Hollywood Hills home.

Burke faces charges including first-degree murder, sexual abuse, and mutilation of a body. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 26. Celeste's family has asked for privacy as they grieve.