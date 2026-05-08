Kelly Clarkson Set for ‘The Voice’ Comeback After Last Regular Season in 2023

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to "The Voice," marking a major return to the hit singing competition after stepping away from regular coaching duties in 2023. NBC confirmed on May 7 that the three-time Grammy winner will rejoin the show as a coach for Season 30 this fall.

According to ENews, the announcement was shared on the official "The Voice" Instagram account, which posted a highlight reel of Clarkson's past moments on the series alongside the caption, "Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!"

Clarkson, 44, will sit alongside returning coach Adam Levine, who is also coming back for the new season after a winning run in the recent competition format.

Levine recently said he is excited to return, telling People, "I will be back. I'm having so much fun doing it... I'm super happy to keep it going as long as they'll have me."

Kelly Clarkson is returning to “The Voice” for Season 30. She joins fellow judge Adam Levine, who sat on the panel alongside Clarkson in Season 29.https://t.co/nCA772Aqqn pic.twitter.com/Iu8Hkk65Ll — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2026

Kelly Clarkson Rejoins Coaching Panel

Clarkson's comeback comes after she last served as a regular coach during earlier seasons and later returned briefly for Season 29, "The Voice: Battle of Champions." That special edition introduced new twists and featured rotating guest judges, while also bringing Clarkson back into the red chair alongside Levine and John Legend.

She has been a familiar face on the show over the years, previously serving as a mentor from Seasons 14 through 21 and building a strong track record as a coach, US Magazine reported.

Despite taking breaks between seasons, Clarkson has remained one of the most successful and recognizable figures in the show's history. Her return also comes during a major transition in her career.

Clarkson recently announced that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end after seven seasons. She explained in past interviews that stepping back from her daily schedule was tied to focusing more on her family and personal life, saying the decision felt "necessary and right for this next chapter."