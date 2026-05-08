Nick Cannon Sets Record Straight After Monroe Cannon’s Sibling Comment Goes Viral

Nick Cannon is clearing up confusion after his daughter Monroe Cannon sparked online debate with a viral comment about her siblings.

The television host and comedian recently explained that Monroe's words were misunderstood after she posted on social media that she only has "one brother." The comment quickly spread online because Cannon is the father of 12 children.

Speaking on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Cannon said the situation was never meant to dismiss Monroe's younger half-siblings. Instead, he explained that the comment came from a conversation among teenagers online.

"It was really about 14-year-olds talking," Cannon said during the interview.

Monroe, now 15, shares a close bond with her twin brother Moroccan, whom Cannon shares with former wife Mariah Carey.

In her original Instagram Story post from late 2025, Monroe wrote that Moroccan was her "one brother" while also mentioning she has younger half-siblings through her father, People reported.

The post caused confusion online, with many people questioning whether Monroe was ignoring Cannon's other children. But Cannon said there was more context behind the message.

Nick Cannon’s daughter Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, learned a hard lesson after her remarks about her siblings went viral. https://t.co/ly5NYSOWTa pic.twitter.com/Lwvo9r8U54 — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2026

Read more: Nick Cannon Admits Money and Access Made Him Careless in Having 12 Children

Monroe Cannon Clears Up Viral Family Confusion

According to Cannon, some teenagers online had falsely claimed to be related to Monroe and Moroccan. He said Monroe was simply trying to explain that Moroccan was the only brother close to her in age.

"So my daughter wanted to clear it up," Cannon explained. "Like literally in her age group."

Cannon also shared that the strong public reaction upset Monroe once the comments went viral. He said people turned a simple teenage conversation into a much bigger story.

"She was like, 'I didn't mean that. I said my dad has other kids,'" Cannon recalled. The "Wild 'N Out" creator said the moment became an important lesson for his daughter about social media and public attention.

According to ENews, he told Monroe that even small comments can quickly grow into something difficult to control once shared online.

"I was like, 'Monroe, you don't have to explain yourself to anybody,'" Cannon said. "But let this be a lesson that you got to be very careful what you say on social media."

Cannon added that Monroe later apologized to him and to her younger siblings, even though many of them were too young to fully understand the online discussion.

In addition to Monroe and Moroccan, Cannon shares children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott. He and Scott also shared son Zen, who died in 2021 after battling brain cancer.