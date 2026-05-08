Kodak Black Arrested for Alleged Ecstasy Trafficking, Attorney Disputes Case

Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida on a felony drug trafficking charge, but his attorney is strongly pushing back against the allegations and questioning the case against the rapper.

The artist, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday, May 6, according to jail records. Authorities charged the 28-year-old rapper with trafficking MDMA, a drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

The arrest follows an investigation connected to a November 2025 incident in Orlando. According to reports, police were responding to calls about possible gunfire near the Children's Safety Village when they found two luxury vehicles parked outside the area.

Officers later searched the vehicles after reportedly smelling marijuana, People reported. Court documents stated that investigators connected several items inside the cars to Kodak Black through social media photos.

Police allegedly found jewelry, a firearm and a pair of pink scissors that appeared similar to items previously shown on the rapper's Instagram account.

Kodak Black arrested for allegedly trafficking MDMA in Floridahttps://t.co/xJ9D5SMIPS — The Independent (@Independent) May 7, 2026

Kodak Black Lawyer Denies Drug Claims

Authorities also claimed drugs were discovered inside one of the vehicles, leading to the trafficking charge.

Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, disputed the accusations in statements following the arrest. He said the rapper's surrender to authorities was coordinated in advance and described the case as another example of prosecutors unfairly targeting his client.

According to Billboard, Cohen argued that a bottle of prescription cough syrup discovered during the investigation did not contain Kodak Black's fingerprints and noted that the rapper was not inside the vehicle when the search took place.

"We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed," Cohen said. The attorney also claimed prosecutors increased the seriousness of the allegations despite weak evidence.

According to Cohen, authorities pursued a trafficking charge even though the evidence would not support a simple possession case.The Orlando Police Department has not publicly commented on the attorney's claims.

Kodak Black first rose to fame in 2014 with songs like "Skrt" before becoming one of hip-hop's biggest names. His 2018 album Dying to Live reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit single "ZEZE."