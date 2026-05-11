DJ Akademiks Shocked by Blueface’s New 18-Year-Old Girlfriends Amid Multiple Baby Rumors

DJ Akademiks expressed disbelief after rapper Blueface was seen dating two 18-year-old women, amid ongoing cheating and paternity controversies involving his pregnant partner Nevaeh.

As per HotNewHipHop, Blueface known for his rapidly evolving personal life, appeared on a livestream driving with the two young women. During the stream, he likened each new 18-year-old girlfriend to a "2026" car model, indicating a pattern of moving on quickly as women turn 18.

"You got to think, chat. Every year, it's a girl turning 18," Blueface said during the stream, as captured by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. One of the women replied, "With tints," in response to his comparison.

Reacting to the clip on his own livestream, DJ Akademiks remarked, "Blueface gets the bottom of the barrel," highlighting both the age gap and Blueface's comparison of women to cars. Akademiks appeared more shocked by the situation than anything else and questioned whether Blueface would address criticism regarding the significant age difference.

Blueface currently has three children Javaughn and Journey with Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. with Chrisean Rock. The paternity of Chrisean Jr. has been a point of public speculation, with Blueface both denying and apologizing for his claims at different times.

Further complicating matters, Blueface's partner Nevaeh is pregnant, but rumors suggest other men might also be potential fathers. Blueface recently received a voicemail from an unidentified woman claiming he impregnated her, raising questions about whether he may have two children on the way.

Fans and critics alike are waiting with bated breath for more drama in Blueface's personal life.

Meanwhile, HipHop24x7 reported that DJ Akademiks said it would be a bad decision for Kendrick Lamar to release new music on the same day as Drake's upcoming album "ICEMAN," which is reportedly set for May 15. Speaking during an interview with VladTV, Akademiks argued that a same-day release would make it seem like Kendrick is still directly competing with Drake following their major rap feud.

Akademiks added that Kendrick has already enjoyed a long victory lap after the battle and should now let Drake have his moment. He also noted that if both artists released projects simultaneously, fans would immediately compare streaming numbers and album sales online, fueling more debate on social media.

Although there are currently no signs that Kendrick plans to drop music that day, the possibility has already sparked heavy discussion among hip-hop fans ahead of Drake's highly anticipated release.