DDG & Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Rap Battle Gets Ugly With Fierce Shots Over Kids and Baby Mamas

Rapper and streamer DDG and entertainer Nick Cannon traded barbs about each other's parenting during a rap battle on the comedy show "Wild 'N Out" on May 9.

According to HotNewHipHop, the battle quickly turned personal as DDG targeted Cannon's numerous children with multiple women. One of DDG's lines, reportedly inspired by ChatGPT, was "Nick doing this show just to pay child support / But really, you should wild and abort."

Cannon fired back, referencing DDG's custody issues with singer Halle Bailey, saying, "Talk about my kids, yeah, that's fine / But at least my baby mama let me see mine."

This was a nod to the custody battle DDG had with Bailey over their son, which was settled in October 2025 with the couple dropping restraining orders and reaching a custody agreement.

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DDG continued with harsher remarks, "You like 60 plus, and still not married / We don't know s**t about you but Mariah Carey / I can see my kid, but you can't see yours / You got like 20 kids / All your baby mamas is whores."

Cannon responded simply, "Not all of them."

Despite the heated words, both later clarified on social media that the insults were not meant seriously. DDG said he was only reacting in the moment and did not intend lasting offense, explaining that ChatGPT suggested some bars and expressing respect for Cannon's family.

DDG makes it clear he didn’t mean anything that he said to Nick Cannon while they were dissing eachother😭💀



“Nick I don’t think you should wild in abort…chatgpt told me to say ts bro…” pic.twitter.com/IGMV0YhLcn — DDGVerse (@DDGVerse) May 10, 2026

Nick Cannon, who has appeared on "Wild 'N Out" multiple times and previously addressed DDG's romantic history, appeared to take the exchanges in stride.

This episode is a typical "Wild 'N Out" rap battle, where humor is mixed with provocative insults but rarely goes beyond entertainment.

In separate news, a report from Yahoo! Entertainment said that Nick Cannon's former accountant, Frank Musoke, has been indicted for allegedly embezzling over $2 million from him through wire fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say Musoke, who worked at a Beverly Hills financial firm, used his access to Cannon's accounts between 2019 and 2023 to withdraw large sums of money and fund personal expenses, including travel and online shopping.

Authorities also claim he hid the stolen income on tax filings and may have fled to Uganda, where he holds dual citizenship. The firm reportedly discovered the missing funds and terminated him in 2023. If convicted, Musoke faces significant federal prison time for the charges.

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