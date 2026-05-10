Live music has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the global entertainment economy. Live Nation reached $25.2 billion in revenue in 2025, with 159 million fans attending its shows worldwide. Within this growth, fan engagement is becoming a starting point for building more valuable brand connections.

To understand how to build music partnerships as structured systems and what defines a strong sponsorship deal, we turned to Ekaterina Myrcha, an independent sponsorship professional who has elaborated on brand partnership and music-and-brands development with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group. With more than 17 years of experience, including campaigns tied to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and judging at the MARSPO Awards and the Silver Mercury Awards, Ekaterina has authored The Expert Guide to Sponsorship in the Music and Entertainment Industry, in which she outlines how to translate fan engagement into measurable business results.

Ekaterina approaches music partnerships as structured systems designed to shape consumer behavior and build long-term brand loyalty. She expands on this idea in her peer-reviewed article "Brand Positioning Based on Music and Entertainment Platforms as a Factor in Shaping Consumer Behavior and Long-Term Brand Loyalty," published in the Current Research International Scientific Journal.

At its core, her approach changes how brands build partnerships. "A proposal should start with the sponsor's business problem, not the organizer's inventory," she says.

Ekaterina Myrcha's method starts by defining what a brand aims to achieve before selecting a platform. Whether the goal is awareness, repositioning, or a deeper connection with an audience, the format comes second. Only after defining a clear objective does a brand choose between an artist collaboration, a festival, or a digital platform.

In this framework, the audience experience becomes central. Fans arrive with anticipation, identity, nostalgia, and a sense of belonging. A weak brand integration interrupts that experience, whereas a strong one uses the emotional setting respectfully and turns it into an interaction the audience can accept.

Ekaterina's background gives her a practical view of how these systems work. At Warner Music Group, one of the world's largest music companies, she managed brand partnerships and commercial licensing across international projects. She handled the Coca-Cola football campaign built around Jason Derulo's global anthem, adapting it for different audiences and integrating it into the market context. "In my view, every music partnership starts with a business goal. When a brand is clear about what it wants to change, music stops being decoration and starts working as a tool," she explains.

In collaboration with Universal Music Group, where global releases set the tone for the industry, she worked as a music and brands development manager. Ekaterina applied music as a platform for brand positioning and launch campaigns. Her work included the 2015 Johnnie Walker brand relaunch and the presentation of a new Alcatel phone model during Vogue Fashion's Night Out 2015. In these projects, she used music and cultural context to make brand communication feel less like placement and more like a relevant audience experience.

Ekaterina's work with ARTY, a globally recognized musician, brought the same thinking into artist development. Myrcha shaped his trajectory across Europe, the United States, and Asia, working with teams at Interscope Records, Armada Music, and Anjunabeats, which define how electronic artists scale internationally. She aligned releases, positioning, and partnerships into one direction. The strategy led to the release of a debut album on Interscope, a rare milestone for a musician from Eastern Europe, and expanded into brand collaborations in Asia, including a partnership with Guvera. In 2017, the artist's song was included among the official songs of the EA Games computer game FIFA 18.

"In artist development, every decision shapes how the audience sees you," Ekaterina adds. "The strategy connects music, platforms, and partnerships into one direction."

That experience refined a consistent approach. Each format follows its own rhythm and rules, and results come from how clearly the idea connects with the audience and the business goal.

In Ekaterina Myrcha's Expert Guide to Sponsorship in the Music and Entertainment Industry, she presents brand partnerships as a system that should connect loyalty, relationship building, brand development, and sales development. It also frames measurement around media contribution, brand development, and sales impact, rather than simple presence.

The unique approach also appears in Ekaterina's venue and festival work. At Arena Moscow, a leading Russian concert venue for large-scale live entertainment, she led marketing, partnerships, and PR for international touring projects, including Faithless, Sum 41, Wu-Tang Clan, and Placebo. She managed promotion across more than 150 events and helped attract more than $3 million in partner budgets. Already known as one of the few professionals treating sponsorship as a full commercial discipline, Ekaterina was invited by Sagrado and Pinskiy & Co., a major Moscow entertainment holding, to lead brand partnerships across their networks of high-traffic nightclubs, concert venues, and restaurants. She helped secure more than $50 million in partner budgets and executed large-scale integrations with global beverage companies, including Budweiser and PepsiCo's energy drink brand Adrenaline Rush. She also structured and delivered the naming rights agreement that transformed Stadium Live, a major Moscow concert venue, into Adrenaline Stadium. The Stadium Live deal showed how repeated audience contact works in practice, with the brand embedded in the venue name, navigation, ticketing, media mentions, and on-site experience.

Ekaterina's method is strongest when it moves from contact to continuation. "A strong music partnership should work like a real fan journey," Ekaterina says. "They come for the artist and the atmosphere. The brand has to fit into the moment and give them something useful, exciting, or easy to do. Then the relationship can continue after the event, through content, a special offer, or the next step."

Ekaterina later applied the idea inside a large financial ecosystem as a business partner for Zvuk, its music streaming service, and the entertainment industry. She integrated music projects into the ecosystem, turning artist collaborations and live events into tools for subscription growth, deeper customer engagement, and measurable business results. Ekaterina built the processes behind the model, delivered 50+ cross-marketing campaigns per year, and helped redesign the service's subscription structure, increasing its utilization by 35% after integrating it into the broader ecosystem's subscription.

The system-driven view has moved Ekaterina beyond individual campaigns and into professional communities that shape marketing and sponsorship practice. She is a member of the European Sponsorship Association, a professional body for the sponsorship industry, while the American Marketing Association elected her to its Board of Directors as strategic partnerships manager.

As live music, streaming ecosystems, artist communities, and experiential marketing continue to grow, the industry will need fewer decorative brand placements and more disciplined partnership models. Ekaterina Myrcha's work offers a unique model by connecting the emotional power of music with business architecture, measurable audience behavior, and repeatable commercial outcomes.