Kendrick Lamar’s Tracks Vanish Overnight — Internet Conspiracy Explodes

The songs and albums of Kendrick Lamar were suddenly removed from some major music-streaming sites, raising questions among his fan community.

According to AllHipHop, songs including "Not Like Us" and "luther" were removed from YouTube, while the album "GNX" and the Drake diss track "euphoria" became unavailable on Apple Music for many users. However, most of Kendrick Lamar's catalog remains accessible on Spotify and other streaming services.

The removal has sparked numerous theories online. Some suggest it could be related to the upcoming release of Drake's album "ICEMAN", which is scheduled for later this week. Others speculate a deluxe edition or surprise drop from Kendrick Lamar might be in the works, although this has not been confirmed.

No official statement has been released by Kendrick Lamar's team or PGLang, the creative company he co-founded. According to some users, the disappearance is indicated by messages such as not available in your country, raising questions of whether there are any regional restrictions involved.

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Undoubtedly one of the most significant rap diss tracks in recent years, "Not Like Us" became associated with the feud between Kendrick and Drake, which began in 2024. Both were popular, reaching high positions on music charts and receiving prestigious accolades. The sudden disappearance of both tracks has generated a lot of speculation.

There are many theories on the reasons for their disappearance.

In other news, Yahoo! Entertainment said that Blueface revealed that inmates were heavily divided during the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, though he said many people in jail seemed to side with Drake. Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Blueface explained that prisoners closely followed the diss tracks and debates surrounding Kendrick and Drake's rap battle in real time.

Blueface on everybody Drake's side in jail.



“Everybody was choosing sides. Niggas in jail like, ‘Man, I'm ready to go do it for Drake right now. When I get out, I'm going to k*ll somebody for OVO” pic.twitter.com/O2JF9PNiUQ — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) May 5, 2026

Despite the strong support Drake received behind bars, Blueface praised the rivalry overall and said the clash between Kendrick Lamar and Drake was good for hip-hop culture. He described the feud as one of the biggest rap battles in recent years, with both artists keeping fans and even inmates fully invested in every new release and response.

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