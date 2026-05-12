Britney Spears Shares Emotional Update After DUI Arrest and Rehab Check-In

Britney Spears is opening up again about her life after a difficult stretch that included a DUI arrest and a voluntary stay in a treatment facility.

The 44-year-old pop star shared a heartfelt update on May 10, posting a photo from a visit to a pet store with her sons, Sean Federline (20) and Jayden Federline (19).

In the image, she gently holds a small yellow-and-white snake, using the moment to reflect on her personal journey.

"Went to the pet store with my kids," Spears wrote. "And look at what a beautiful baby snake this is... snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck." Her message quickly shifted from the photo to something more personal.

According to ENews, Spears said she has been leaning into spirituality and gratitude as she works through recent challenges.

"I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey," she continued. "All a blessing in disguise. I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself... It's a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!"

Britney Spears shared an update on her new chapter after being arrested for a DUI in February, detailing a recent encouraging experience that is guiding her “spiritual journey.” https://t.co/OK2YmKvcpk pic.twitter.com/oz43QjtpPD — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2026

Read more: Britney Spears Out of Rehab as DUI Case Moves Forward

Britney Spears Reflects on Healing Journey

The update comes about two months after Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California. Following the arrest, she later entered a treatment facility on her own.

A representative for Spears previously said she was taking steps to focus on her well-being and follow through with legal requirements tied to her case. Her rep also shared that her sons and close family were part of her support system during this time, noting that loved ones were helping build a plan aimed at stability and recovery.

Spears later resolved her legal case by pleading guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol, drugs, or both. She received 12 months of probation and was required to complete a DUI program and pay fines, according to court terms, EW reported.

Despite the legal pressure, Spears' recent post focused on hope and self-reflection rather than the courtroom.

Those close to her, including her former husband Kevin Federline, have publicly supported her decision to seek help, saying it is important that she follows through with treatment.