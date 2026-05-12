Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Dumps Brett Goldstein as Brit Star ‘Not Hot Enough’ for Diva’s Next Chapter

Jennifer Lopez has ended her relationship with Brett Goldstein, insiders tell the outlet, describing the romance as more of a rebound than a serious commitment.

According to sources as cited by RadarOnline, Lopez viewed her connection with Goldstein as a temporary relationship following her split from Ben Affleck.

"Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound," a source said. "He just doesn't tick all the boxes for her. He's not leading man material and he failed her wallet biopsy test."

Goldstein, known for his Emmy-winning role in "Ted Lasso", wrote and starred in the upcoming Netflix rom-com "Office Romance", specifically for Lopez. He reportedly insisted she join the project before agreeing to film.

Despite this professional collaboration and their public appearances during Lopez's Las Vegas residency and at the Golden Globes, insiders say Lopez was looking for a high-profile, short-term connection rather than a long-term commitment.

AOL reported that Lopez's recent split from Affleck was finalized in January 2025 after less than two years of marriage. The divorce followed the poor reception of projects tied to their publicized relationship.

While Goldstein praised Lopez publicly, calling her "so charming and magic," sources say Lopez does not see him as a long-term partner.

"Jennifer thinks Brett is a genuinely nice guy, and no doubt he would have liked it to go farther, but it wasn't ever going to turn into anything serious for her," one insider shared.

Financial differences also played a role, Lopez's estimated net worth stands around $400 million compared to Goldstein's $5 million.

"She has brand J.Lo to think about, so she needs someone whose bank account and star quality are on the same level. Brett's not quite there yet," the source added.

Lopez is reportedly already seeking an upgrade as she moves forward post-divorce without settling.

In separate news, Yahoo! Entertainment said that Jennifer Lopez turned heads at Comedy Central's "Roast of Kevin Hart" by arriving in a skintight red dress that highlighted her figure and instantly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. While she didn't perform, her red-carpet appearance stole attention as she posed for photographers in a bold, glamorous outfit.

The roast itself featured several celebrities making jokes about Kevin Hart, but social media quickly focused on Lopez's outfit. Fans praised her appearance, calling her "stunning," "ageless," and saying she continues to look incredible after decades in the spotlight.