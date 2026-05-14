Joe Budden Jokes About Paywalling Podcast After Drake’s Dirty Bars About His Girlfriend

Drake is making headlines once more for his leaked diss track "1 AM In Albany," where he throws some shots at various individuals in the hip-hop and sports realm, including Joe Budden. The song sees Drake alleging that he had sex with Budden's girl, and social media has been buzzing about it.

The diss track, which also mentions Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, J. Cole, and Dr. Dre, quickly captured public attention for its sharp and personal bars.

When it came to Budden, Drake rapped: "I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face, Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must've ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, Hearing 'bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you. While you sleepwalking naked in another state. [...] Ah, you'll live to see another day, and even if you don't, it's just another day. We ain't crying for your punk ass anyway."

Drake disses Joe Budden on "1 AM in Albany":



“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face. Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must've ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing 'bout good times at… pic.twitter.com/Ofp052esjm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 14, 2026

The explicit reference to Budden's personal life and a past incident involving Budden being seen naked in his building's hallway added fuel to an already heated conversation.

Joe Budden addressed the diss during an "X Spaces" broadcast alongside his business partner Ian Schwartzman. Instead of reacting with anger, Budden acknowledged that everyone featured on Drake's album "ICEMAN" was bound to receive some bars aimed at them. He even joked about possibly paywalling upcoming podcast episodes due to the high interest.

Joe Budden's reaction to finding out Drake slept with his girl on 1am in Albany pic.twitter.com/ZxlZqa4Op7 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 14, 2026

Regarding the claim about his girlfriend, Budden largely dismissed it on-air, suggesting he might address it more fully on a future paywalled podcast episode. He was not directly confrontational, but rather restrained and humorous in his response.

Drake's new album "ICEMAN" officially drops tonight, and the buzz created by "1 AM In Albany" has only heightened anticipation for the full release.

In separate news, wtop news said that Drake is facing pressure to prove himself with his new album "ICEMAN" after losing his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. Critics say Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us" damaged Drake's reputation, though he remains one of the world's most popular artists. Many believe Iceman could determine whether Drake can fully regain his influence in hip-hop.