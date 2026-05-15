Doja Cat Teases Long Break From Music After Releasing Five Albums

Doja Cat is thinking about stepping away from music for a while after a fast-moving career that has included five studio albums, global tours, and multiple Billboard Hot 100 hits.

In a cover story interview published by Elle UK on Wednesday, May 13, the Grammy-winning artist shared that she is considering taking an extended break from the music industry once she finishes her current commitments.

While she remains busy with touring, she admitted she has been thinking more about slowing down and focusing on her personal life.

"I think I want to take three years off. I want to just do whatever," Doja Cat said during the interview. She explained that her schedule has been packed for years and that she often has to "demand" time from her team just to create space for herself, Complex reported.

Despite her success, Doja said she has been exploring other interests during her downtime, especially painting and home projects. She shared that she wants to work on decorating her house, noting that parts of it have been unfinished for years. She also mentioned plans to complete a mural and spend more time on creative hobbies outside of music.

Doja Cat Says She Hopes to ‘Take 3 Years Off’ From Music: ‘I Want to Just Do Whatever’https://t.co/FhYST3yDct — billboard (@billboard) May 14, 2026

Doja Cat Reflects on Fame

Doja Cat's most recent album, Vie, released in 2025, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The project added another hit chapter to her career, which began with viral success and grew into global stardom. She is currently touring in support of the album, with her "Tour Ma Vie World Tour" set to continue across multiple countries before wrapping up later this year.

According to Billboard, after a short break between tour legs, she is scheduled to return to the stage with a performance in Kigali, Rwanda. The tour has kept her on the move, but her comments suggest she is already thinking about life after the spotlight slows down.

During the interview, Doja also reflected on how humor plays a role in her music. She said many major artists, including Nicki Minaj, Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Wayne, have a strong sense of humor in their songwriting. She explained that music can be both serious and playful at the same time, and she learned the importance of irony from studying interviews with Jay-Z.

Doja also opened up about her personal life, including how her recent borderline personality disorder diagnosis affects her relationships. She shared that small everyday situations can sometimes trigger anxiety, but she continues to work on understanding her emotions and finding stability.