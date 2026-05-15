Rick Ross took to Instagram to criticize Drake's surprise triple album release, calling the projects "mid" and declaring the Toronto rapper "washed," while promising diss tracks on his forthcoming album, Set in Stone.

As per AllHipHop, the Maybach Music Group chief mocked fan reactions to Drake's "ICEMAN," "Maid of Honour," and "Habibti," sarcastically repeating "bars" to dismiss supporters of the music. Ross's verdict was blunt. "Iceman melted," he wrote, contrasting it with his own project by stating, "Stone lasts forever."

Ross also targeted Drake's fanbase, saying, "RIP to the Drake stans. I can only imagine what that feels like, well I really couldn't. For those that didn't know, I was a big boy making big boy records when homie was on 'DeGrassi'." The comment referenced Drake's early acting career on the Canadian teen drama and questioned his credibility as a rapper.

The tension between the two artists has been growing for months. Drake dissed Ross on his new track "Make Them Pay," rapping, "Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed," attempting to claim credit for Ross's success. Ross dismissed the claim with his Instagram responses.

According to Page Six, Ross confirmed that his upcoming album, Set in Stone, due June 12, will contain diss tracks aimed at Drake. He said Hip-Hop thrives on competition and that rivalries keep the genre alive.

"It's always diss tracks. You know Rozay," Ross said. "It wouldn't be fun if it wasn't. That competitive spirit, to me, is what made hip-hop what it was. It has to be competitive." He added that life itself is competitive and the music industry demands the same intensity.

The two rappers once collaborated successfully on hits like "Aston Martin Music," "Stay Schemin'," and "Money in the Grave." However, their relationship fractured when Ross sided with Kendrick Lamar during the 2024 feud, releasing a diss track called "Champagne Moments."

Ross further signaled the breakdown of their partnership during a Verzuz battle with French Montana earlier this month when he performed "Aston Martin Music" but skipped Drake's verses entirely.

With Drake's triple album release and the ongoing exchanges, Ross has made it clear he intends to respond with full force on his upcoming project.