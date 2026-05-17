Drake Throws Shade With 20-Year-Old Birthday Party Shoutout in ‘ICEMAN’ — Cherokee D’Ass Claps Back

Drake's newly released album "ICEMAN" stirred pushback Saturday after the Toronto rapper name-checked two adult film performers on the track "Make The Pay," prompting one of them to publicly dismiss the reference as outdated.

According to Complex, the line "Shoutout to Cherokee D and Skyy Black 'cause they were at my birthday when I was searching big booty Ebonies" refers to an early-2000s event, a period when Drake was still emerging in music. Cherokee D'Ass, who identified herself on social media, posted a short, derisive reply that questioned the relevance of dredging up an incident from more than 20 years ago.

"Rapping about s### that happened over 20 years ago lol," Cherokee D'Ass wrote. Her comment, shared on public-facing accounts, was not overtly hostile but made clear she regarded the shoutout as unnecessary.

Rapping about shit that happened over 20 years ago lol 😂 — Cherokeedassxxx (@cherokeedassxxx) May 15, 2026

Per AllHipHop, the exchange has attracted attention not only for the name-check but for the geography and alliances it implies. Cherokee D'Ass is based in Los Angeles, placing her in West Coast circles that have at times been at odds with Drake's frequent references to East Coast and Toronto scenes.

Some observers noted the dynamic amid lingering talk in hip-hop about Drake's relationships with artists from different regions, though neither Drake nor Cherokee D'Ass referenced any broader feud in their posts.

Drake's "ICEMAN" project is already drawing commentary for its personal references and retrospective tone. The rapper has been known to weave past experiences and name-checks into his lyrics, a trait that critics and fans say can sharpen his storytelling or, conversely, reopen old chapters that others would prefer remain closed.

Representatives for Drake and Cherokee D'Ass did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The brief online exchange highlights how quickly album lyrics can become talking points on social media, especially when they involve public figures whose pasts intersect with hip-hop's evolving narratives. While some listeners praised Drake's candid throwbacks, others questioned the necessity of spotlighting individuals tied to a decades-old anecdote.

"ICEMAN" is the latest in a line of Drake releases that ignite instant online debate, demonstrating the tight feedback loop between high-profile music releases and real-time reaction across platforms.