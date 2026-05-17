Michael Jackson’s 1980s Classic Outshines Drake’s ICEMAN Overnight

Michael Jackson's classic hit "Billie Jean" has reportedly climbed back to the No. 1 position on Spotify's global chart, surpassing Drake's latest single, "Make Them Cry," according to reports circulating online this week.

The resurgence of the 1983 track comes as Drake continues the rollout of his new album, "ICEMAN", one of the year's most anticipated hip-hop releases. "Make Them Cry," the album's opening track, debuted with significant attention but reportedly experienced a steep one-day decline in streaming numbers shortly after release.

According to AllHipHop, the Drake track lost an estimated 8 million streams in a single day, marking what reports described as one of the sharpest daily drops for a rap release in 2026. But that hasn't stopped Drake from being one of the biggest artists in the game. Tracks off of his album "ICEMAN" are predicted to continue performing well on various streaming sites and charts.

On the other hand, "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson proves time and again to be an iconic work that refuses to fall into obsolescence even some four decades after its release. Per Lifestyle Asia, Spotify noted that in 2026, Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" had accumulated over 2.7 billion listens on the popular streaming site –more than any of his other songs.

Both music critics and audiences have attributed the longevity of the song to its impact on popular culture. "Billie Jean" has been part of popular culture throughout the decades since it was released, thus spanning across generations.

This resurgent buzz about Jackson's discography also comes on the back of the much-hyped film release of Michael, which has once again brought about a resurgence in the music of the late musician.

For others, Jackson's return to the Billboard charts is proof of how legacy artists can still make an impact in the world of streaming. Although new songs tend to have their moment due to heavy promotion and streaming by fans, there's still a strong appeal from older songs as well.

But Drake continues to be a significant player in the world of streaming and hip-hop music. The Canadian artist has set multiple records on Spotify, including being one of the most streamed musicians in the history of the platform. Previous hits such as "One Dance" and "God's Plan" helped cement his dominance during the streaming era.

Still, Jackson reclaiming the top Spotify position with a song released during the Reagan administration has sparked conversation online about timeless music and the enduring power of classic pop records.