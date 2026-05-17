Stunna Sandy is a Brooklyn-based Egyptian American rapper who recently made waves after appearing on Canadian rapper and singer Drake's album "MAID OF HONOUR," specifically his track "Outside Tweaking." The song incorporates sounds of Chicago juke and Jersey club, which makes it one of the best tracks on Drake's club album.

According to HotNewHipHop, at 22 years old, Stunna Sandy has been steadily building her career after breaking through with her debut single "Make It Look Sexy." She has since released several viral tracks including "BBC," "Handle It," and "Freakquent." Alongside her appearance on "MAID OF HONOUR", Sandy briefly appeared on the ICEMAN episode four livestream and is rumored to be the woman featured on the cover art of Drake's "HABIBTI" album.

Drake's recent work features fewer guest artists compared to his past albums, but Sandy's performance stands out among collaborators like Iconic Savvy, Sexyy Red, Popcaan, and Central Cee. Fans often compare her style to Ice Spice, though both artists have downplayed any rivalry. Even with these analogies, the unique sound of Sandy still keeps getting newer fans.

"Outside Tweaking" features the focus on local genres and rhythms by the artists from "MAID OF HONOUR'. The inclusion of 1980s pop, baile funk, and dancehall genres in the song brings out the uniqueness of the artiste.

The close friends of Drake are proud of his new releases. For instance, one of the people who promoted the albums was Sexyy Red through a billboard in Toronto. Since Sandy has gained more attention due to Drake, there is a lot of anticipation about their future collaboration.

Meanwhile,BBC reported that Drake surprised fans by releasing three albums at once — Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour — with 43 total songs. The projects mix rap, R&B, and dance music and include collaborations with Central Cee, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The albums also revisit Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar, with lyrics aimed at Lamar and others who supported him, including LeBron James. Drake also revealed his father has cancer and reflected on the emotional impact of the rap battle.

The release sparked huge streaming demand and debate over whether the 43-track drop focused more on streaming numbers than quality.