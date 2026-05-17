Paris Jackson Gets Throat Ultrasound Ahead of BottleRock Performance After Fan Reactions

Singer and actress Paris Jackson shared a health update after fans became worried about her appearance in a recent social media video.

The 28-year-old revealed that she had an ultrasound on her throat after followers pointed out that her neck looked unusual while she was speaking.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 16, Jackson explained that the comments made her concerned enough to get checked while rehearsing for her upcoming performance at BottleRock Napa Valley.

"Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y'all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post," she wrote alongside the clip, People reported.

A few hours later, Jackson gave fans another update and admitted the reactions initially scared her. She said she had someone come directly to her rehearsal studio to perform the ultrasound because she worried there could be a problem with her throat or voice.

The "Bandaid" singer shared that she recently completed blood work and that the results were normal. After reviewing older videos of herself, she realized her neck had looked similar before.

"I think this is just my neck, and y'all are freaking me out, thinking there's something wrong," Jackson said in the video.

Paris Jackson Gets Ultrasound After Fans Raised Concerns About Her ‘Weird’ Neck https://t.co/7pKbHVZ8Bv — People (@people) May 17, 2026

Paris Jackson Reassures Fans

She later confirmed that the ultrasound found only a slight redness on her vocal cords and no serious issues. According to Jackson, the appearance of her neck comes from years of using singing muscles.

"The reason my neck looks as weird as it does is just because I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long," she explained, adding that the muscle definition is more noticeable because of her slim frame.

According to Yahoo, the update comes as Jackson prepares to release her new music project, "Teenage Drama," on May 22. The singer, who released her debut studio album "Wilted" in 2022, has been actively rehearsing ahead of her festival appearance in Napa, California.

Jackson has also been open with fans about her personal struggles in recent years. Earlier this year, she spoke publicly about her sobriety journey from alcohol and heroin, saying recovery has not made life perfect but has helped her regain stability.

In previous social media posts, Jackson also discussed living with depression, OCD, and complex PTSD. Last year, she revealed she has a perforated septum caused by past drug use and warned followers against using drugs.