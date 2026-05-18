Rolling Stones Labeled ‘Walking Skeletons’, Slammed for Using AI to Look Decades Younger

There has been quite an uproar from the public because of the Rolling Stones' decision to use Artificial Intelligence to digitally revert their age by about five decades in their latest music video entitled "In the Stars".

In the said video directed by François Rousselet, the band members Mick Jagger (82), Keith Richards (82), and Ronnie Wood (78) appear as younger versions of themselves, like how they looked back in the 1970s.

However, while some people appreciated the innovative use of the technology, others accused the group of not accepting old age. Social media users mocked the legendary rockers, dubbing them "The Rolling Bones" and suggesting they should just accept you're a bunch of walking skeletons.

A music industry insider told Radar Online, the video felt unintentionally depressing because it contradicted the band's long-standing image of rebellion and authenticity.

Critics argue that the Stones earned their iconic status by embracing their real, sometimes rough-around-the-edges appearance, which reflected decades of rock and roll excess. The AI-enhanced visuals, some say, create a jarring disconnect, making the legendary musicians appear almost grotesque as they look unnaturally smooth and youthful.

Despite all the disputes, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards claim that the application of AI in their music-making process is completely justified. Recently, Keith Richards stated, "AI is like anything else. It can either be a tool or it can be a toy. But it's like how you use it."

Mick Jagger is quite excited about this new technology and mentioned in 2022 that, "We're already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff."

According to an insider, the video clip was created for fun and is not intended to hide their real age. The goal was to reconnect visually with different eras of their career and celebrate their longevity through modern technology.

"Mick and Keith are fascinated by new creative tools and didn't see this as vanity – they saw it as performance art," the source said as per AOL report.

The video has reignited debate within the music industry about the ethics of using AI to manipulate performers' images. It is regarded as a danger to authenticity by some people, but others see it as a natural progression of creativity.