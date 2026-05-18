Dr. Hook Founding Member Dennis Locorriere Dead at 76, Band Confirms

Dennis Locorriere, the longtime frontman and founding member of Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, has died at the age of 76 following a battle with kidney disease, his management and the band confirmed Sunday.

According to a statement, Locorriere died peacefully on May 16 while surrounded by loved ones after what was described as a "long and courageous battle" with the illness, NME reported. The singer had previously announced his retirement from touring in November 2025 because of health concerns.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere," the statement said. "Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him."

The band also remembered him for his warmth and the lasting impact he had on friends, family, and fans across generations.

Born in New Jersey, Locorriere helped form Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show in 1969 alongside vocalist Ray Sawyer. The group mixed country rock, pop, and soft rock sounds and quickly became one of the most successful bands of the 1970s.

Dennis Locorriere, frontman of rock group Dr. Hook, dead at 76 after battle with kidney disease https://t.co/PKIVYGi6kR pic.twitter.com/4hBwnxQZik — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2026

Dennis Locorriere's Music Legacy Lives On

Locorriere first joined as a bass player before becoming one of the group's lead singers and songwriters.

The band's name was inspired by the Captain Hook character because Sawyer wore an eye patch after losing an eye in a 1967 car crash. The group worked closely with writer and songwriter Shel Silverstein during its early years. Silverstein wrote most of the songs on the band's first albums, including "Doctor Hook" and "Sloppy Seconds."

According to Rolling Stone, Dr. Hook became famous for hit songs such as "Sylvia's Mother," "The Cover of 'Rolling Stone,'" "Sharing the Night Together," and "When You're in Love With a Beautiful Woman." Many fans connected with the band's catchy melodies and playful lyrics, making their music a staple on radio stations throughout the decade.

Locorriere also co-wrote "A Couple More Years" with Silverstein. The song was later recorded by stars including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Olivia Newton-John, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

After Dr. Hook split in 1985, Locorriere kept the rights to the band's name and continued performing around the world. He also released solo albums, including 2010's "Post Cool," and later toured with Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings.