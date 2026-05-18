Zoë Kravitz Spotted in Crowd at Harry Styles’ Concert During ’Together, Together’ Tour Amid Engagement Rumors

Zoë Kravitz appeared to support rumored fiancé Harry Styles during the opening night of his Together, Together world tour in Amsterdam on May 16, adding more attention to ongoing engagement rumors surrounding the pair.

Fan videos shared online showed Kravitz, 37, in the crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena alongside Styles' mother, Anne Twist. In the clips, the two could be seen singing along, dancing, and enjoying the concert as Styles performed songs from his latest album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

Styles, 32, opened the show with "Are You Listening Yet?" before performing nearly 20 songs for fans attending the first stop of his 67-date tour, US Magazine reported.

Singer Robyn joined the tour as a supporting act for the Amsterdam shows, which continue through June 5 before moving to London's Wembley Stadium.

Kravitz's appearance quickly sparked online discussion, especially because the actress and musician has rarely spoken publicly about her relationship with Styles. The pair were first linked in 2025 after they were photographed together in Italy.

Amid rumors that the couple quietly got engaged, Zoë Kravitz stepped out to support Harry Styles at the opening night of his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam.🪩 https://t.co/r7Cs1nMalA pic.twitter.com/EPPgauxwWi — E! News (@enews) May 17, 2026

Zoë Kravitz Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring

Adding to the speculation, fans also wondered whether Kravitz may have secretly participated in the concert production.

According to Hola, during the show's opening video sequence, a woman's voice is heard asking Styles over the phone, "Harry, are you coming out tonight? There's such an amazing party I wanna take you to." Some fans believed the voice sounded like Kravitz, though neither star has confirmed it.

The romance rumors grew stronger last month after Kravitz was photographed in London wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. She also drew attention at the 2026 Met Gala when she appeared to keep her left hand partly hidden while posing for photos.

Neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly commented on reports that they may be engaged. Earlier this year, Styles spoke openly about thinking more seriously about his future and personal life during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"What are the things I really want in my life?" Styles said. "In five years, what do I want my life to look like?"

A source close to the couple previously described the relationship as "quite serious," noting that Kravitz had spent months traveling with Styles while he worked on his latest album.