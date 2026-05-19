Rihanna Dragged Back Into Drake Drama as Fans Flood Her Instagram With ‘ICEMAN’ Lyrics

Drake's recent release, "ICEMAN", has stirred controversy as fans of the rapper flooded Rihanna's social media comment sections with lyrics targeting her and A$AP Rocky. The renewed tensions arise from a decade-old history between Drake and Rihanna, further complicated by Drake's latest track "Burning Bridges," where he takes direct shots at both artists.

HotNewHipHop reported that in "Burning Bridges", Drake raps, "Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at? ... You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing."

These lines have ignited a wave of responses from Drake's supporters, who have actively spammed Rihanna's posts with these lyrics and related gifs, pointing out her allegedly limited activity on A$AP Rocky's recent projects.

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Rihanna, who has not publicly addressed Drake in years, became an unintended focal point again as the comment sections turned into battlegrounds for fans. The tension is heightened by A$AP Rocky's previous remarks earlier this year on his track "Stole My Flow", where he openly discussed animosity with Drake.

A previous news released on January this year obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment said that Rocky confirmed the ongoing rift in an interview surrounding his "Don't Be Dumb'' release. He reflected on how friendships soured into rivalry/

"I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes... Seemed like they was unhappy for me... started sending shots. I think that's what led to any of our misunderstandings." Rocky also made it clear there is little hope for reconciliation between him and Drake.

Adding complexity to the feud is the fact that Rocky and Rihanna are now together and parents of three young children, with Rocky taking a protective stance toward his family amid the public drama.

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