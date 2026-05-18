Shakira Declared Innocent in Tax Fraud Case, Receives $64 Million Court Order

Shakira has won a major legal victory after a Spanish court cleared her of tax fraud allegations and ordered authorities to return more than $64 million in fines linked to a long-running case.

Spain's National High Court ruled that the singer did not commit fraud in connection with her 2011 tax filings. The court found that the Spanish tax agency failed to prove she spent enough time in the country to be considered a legal resident that year, which is required under Spanish law.

According to Yahoo, to be classified as a tax resident, a person must spend at least 183 days in Spain. Judges determined that Shakira only spent 163 days in the country in 2011, meaning the residency claim did not meet the legal standard. As a result, the court ruled that the fines were wrongly imposed and must be refunded with interest.

In a strong public statement, Shakira said she endured years of emotional stress during the case.

"After more than eight years of enduring brutal public targeting... the National High Court has finally set the record straight," she said, adding, "There was never any fraud, and the Administration itself could never prove otherwise."

Shakira acquitted of tax fraud, court orders Spain to hand back $70 million https://t.co/wzHWLe9tZ5 https://t.co/wzHWLe9tZ5 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2026

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Brings Closure

She also reflected on how the case affected her life and family, saying she felt unfairly treated and publicly judged long before any final ruling was made. Shakira said the legal battle impacted both her health and her children's well-being.

The court decision brings closure to a case that began nearly a decade ago and drew global attention.

Her lawyer, José Luís Prada, said the ruling exposed a flawed system that placed heavy pressure on taxpayers. He said the outcome proves the importance of judicial independence and fairness in such disputes.

"This resolution comes after an eight-year ordeal that has taken an unacceptable toll," Prada said, noting that many ordinary people do not have the resources to fight long legal battles like this one, US Magazine reported.

The dispute centered on whether Shakira lived in Spain during 2011 while she was in a relationship with former football star Gerard Piqué.

Authorities argued that her time in Spain made her liable for local taxes, but the court disagreed based on the evidence.

While this ruling only covers the 2011 tax year, Shakira has also faced separate tax allegations involving later years, which she previously settled.