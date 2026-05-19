Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Called Elliot Wilson a ‘Rat’ — DJ Akademiks Reveals Details

Media personality DJ Akademiks is reigniting discussion around the long-running feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake after alleging Lamar directly insulted journalist Elliott Wilson during the filming of the "Not Like Us" music video.

According to HotNewHipHop coverage, during a recent livestream, Akademiks discussed Wilson's strained relationship with Drake, claiming tensions grew after the rapper allegedly declined interview requests from the veteran music journalist. Akademiks suggested Wilson later appeared at Lamar's "Not Like Us" video shoot, where the Compton rapper allegedly confronted him.

"All respect to my n***a Elliott Wilson," Akademiks said during the stream. "Him and Drake fell out 'cause he felt entitled to Drake giving him an interview. He went to the 'Not Like Us' video. Kendrick called him a rat straight to his face."

Akademiks further implied Lamar questioned Wilson's loyalty after years of supporting Drake through interviews and media coverage. According to Akademiks, Lamar allegedly told Wilson, "You a rat," during the encounter.

Wilson, however, previously described the interaction in a far less hostile manner. In a post shared on social media in 2024, Wilson said Lamar greeted him warmly before jokingly whispering the phrase in reference to Drake's past accusations aimed at members of the media during the height of the rap feud.

"Kendrick dapped me up and whispered 'you're a rat,'" Wilson wrote at the time, adding, "I love hip hop."

The resurfaced comments arrive as tensions surrounding the Drake and Lamar rivalry continue to dominate hip-hop conversations nearly two years after their explosive 2024 rap battle. The feud produced several high-profile diss tracks, including Lamar's Grammy-winning "Not Like Us," which became one of the defining rap releases of the decade.

The rivalry recently gained renewed momentum following the release of Drake's latest album, "ICEMAN", where listeners and critics identified several lyrical references believed to target Lamar and figures connected to the feud.

Wilson has publicly expressed support for Lamar throughout the conflict, making him a divisive figure among fans loyal to Drake. In the meantime, Akademiks remains one of the loudest voices in terms of covering the aftermath of the feud between the two famous rappers.

Separately, as per eurweb Drake reportedly spent $120,000 on one of Michael Jackson's iconic crystal-covered gloves to feature on the cover of his new album ICEMAN. The purchase comes as Drake ties Jackson's record for the most No. 1 hits, making the glove a symbolic part of the album rollout.

The project is already seeing huge success, with projected first-week sales of 520,000 units and massive streaming numbers worldwide.