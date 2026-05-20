Hidden Kendrick Lamar Disses with Fiery Wordplay in Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Allegedly Decoded – Fans Say It’s Genius

Drake is once again fueling debate in the hip-hop world after fans noticed several apparent lyrical callbacks to Kendrick Lamar throughout his newly released album ICEMAN.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the 18-track project, released May 15 alongside companion releases Habibti and Maid of Honor, marks Drake's latest musical response following his highly publicized feud with Lamar in 2024.

While the Toronto rapper never directly names Lamar on the album, listeners quickly identified multiple lyrics that appear to mirror or twist lines previously used against him during the rap battle.

Social media users began circulating compilations comparing Drake's lyrics to bars from Lamar's diss tracks "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria," reigniting conversations about the rivalry that dominated hip-hop culture over the past two years.

🧊🚨JUST IN: A compilation showing where Drake switched every diss Kendrick Lamar had towards him right back at Lamar on ICEMAN has been released. https://t.co/9jTeqKUPxC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 18, 2026

One of the most discussed moments appears on the track "Make Them Pay," where Drake raps, "F— a big three anyway," a line many interpreted as a direct response to Lamar's widely quoted lyric from Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," where Lamar declared, "It's just big me."

Fans also pointed to Drake's references to Atlanta on another song, which appeared to flip Lamar's accusation on "Not Like Us" that Drake relied on Atlanta artists such as Future, 21 Savage and Young Thug to strengthen his credibility within hip-hop.

Additional lyrics throughout ICEMAN reference braids, classic albums and Oakland performances — all topics Lamar previously used in his diss tracks. On "2 Hard 4 The Radio," Drake raps about performing in Oakland, seemingly referencing Lamar's warning during "Not Like Us" that an Oakland show could become Drake's "last stop."

The layered references have sparked mixed reactions online. Supporters praised Drake for reclaiming insults used against him and transforming them into new material, while critics accused the rapper of recycling Lamar's concepts rather than moving beyond the feud.

The release of ICEMAN is a significant commercial milestone for Drake, who remains one of the most commercially viable artists in the music business with some of the biggest streaming and album sales projections. The project has already sparked a massive social media conversation with fans still combing through lyrics to find hidden messages and subtle barbs.

In other news, a report from AOL, Kendrick Lamar earned five nominations at the 2026 BET Awards, making him one of the most-nominated artists this year alongside Mariah the Scientist. Lamar received nods in major categories including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for "luther" with SZA. The awards ceremony will air live on June 28.