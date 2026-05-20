Cher Reveals She Ditched a Las Vegas Date With Elvis Presley, Calls Warren Beatty ‘Disappointing’ in Bedroom

Iconic singer and actress Cher opened up about a missed romantic opportunity with Elvis Presley and candidly described her early encounter with Warren Beatty as disappointing, offering a rare glimpse into her storied love life.

RadarOnline reported that in a revealing interview, Cher shared that she once declined an invitation to join Elvis Presley for a weekend in Las Vegas shortly after his divorce from Priscilla Presley in 1974. At the time, Cher had separated from husband Sonny Bono but had not yet finalized her divorce.

"I got nervous. I didn't get there. I was that nervous," Cher confessed. "I wish I had gone." The King of Rock and Roll had asked her out during a turbulent period in her life, but nerves held her back.

Cher also reflected on her youthful relationship with Warren Beatty, whom she hooked up with at age 16. Despite Beatty's fame and charm, Cher was blunt about her experience, "Not that he wasn't technically good, or could be good, but I didn't feel anything." A close friend of Cher's ranked Beatty only about 15th on her list of lovers.

Read more: Cher, 79, Reportedly Eyeing Spring Wedding With AE Edwards Despite Age Gap Criticism

Cher's first marriage to Sonny Bono was marked by complexity. She described Bono as a tough figure who was like a father to her — frightening in a way that kept her from asserting herself. They divorced officially in 1975 after a decade together. Despite their struggles, Bono ranks highly among Cher's romantic history.

Over the years, Cher experienced relationships with several famous figures, including Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise. She praised Kilmer as a great kisser and placed him second on her list of lovers. Tom Cruise made her Top 5.

Currently, Cher is dating music producer Alexander A.E. Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. She said their age gap poses no problem, "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous."

Reflecting on her love life as she turns 80 on May 20, Cher said, "I love having boyfriends... I had just the greatest lovers ever! Not a long list. It's just a good list, " as per AOL.

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