Foo Fighters Get Spicy on ‘Hot Ones Versus’ With Dave Grohl’s Brutally Honest Confessions

Foo Fighters turned up the heat on the latest episode of "Hot Ones Versus," where spicy wings led to brutally honest confessions from frontman Dave Grohl and the rest of the band.

The episode, released Tuesday, featured Grohl alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin competing in challenges while answering personal and funny questions.

One of the biggest moments came when Grohl was asked to reveal which Foo Fighters lyric makes him cringe the most. Without hesitation, the singer pointed to the band's 2005 song DOA.

"Take your pick. I swear there's so many I hate," Grohl admitted while laughing with his bandmates, Blunt reported.

He then singled out the lyric, "It's a shame we have to die, my dear/ No one's getting out of here alive," calling it "so f–king stupid."

Dave Grohl Shares the Foo Fighters Lyric He Thinks Is ‘So F–king Stupid’ & Recalls David Bowie Telling Him to ‘F–k Off’https://t.co/4thb3qcfnS — billboard (@billboard) May 19, 2026

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Grohl explained the line came together quickly during a studio session. "That's one of those I wrote because you guys were like, 'Dave, sing something, anything,'" he joked.

According to Billboard, even with Grohl's harsh opinion of the track, "DOA" remains one of the band's best-known songs and previously reached No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The episode mixed humor with competition as the band members ranked each other's former groups, answered awkward touring questions and battled through rounds of increasingly spicy chicken wings. While there was plenty of sweating and a few burps, the group handled the heat surprisingly well.

Another standout story involved the late David Bowie. Grohl recalled trying to convince Bowie to join a movie soundtrack project years ago. According to Grohl, Bowie politely declined the offer, saying it was not really his style. Grohl said he replied with a respectful thank-you message, hoping to leave the conversation on good terms. But moments later, Bowie sent one final response that left him laughing.

"Well, that's settled then," Bowie reportedly wrote. "Now f–k off."

The appearance arrives as Foo Fighters continue promoting their latest album, Your Favorite Toy, which was released in April and recently reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200.