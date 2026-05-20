Jonas Brothers Launch New Podcast ‘Hey Jonas!’ With iHeartMedia Deal

The Jonas Brothers have officially launched a new podcast called "Hey Jonas!" in partnership with iHeartPodcasts, marking a new chapter for Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they bring fans closer to their lives offstage.

A short introductory episode is already available, while the first full-length episode is set to drop on May 20. The podcast gives fans a fun and simple look at the Jonas Brothers' daily lives, mixing humor, family talks, and behind-the-scenes stories from touring.

According to iHeartRadio, it offers a "wildly fun and refreshingly unfiltered look" at the brothers' lives on and off stage, as told by Kevin, Joe, and Nick themselves, USA Today reported.

Nick Jonas shared in the trailer that the idea came from simply wanting more time together as brothers during busy schedules.

"We had a lot of important things to talk about and we don't spend enough time with each other as it is, so why not just fill the space between soundcheck and the show with a podcast," he said.

Jonas Brothers Are Launching Their Own Podcast, With a Hotline Number for Fans to Call In and Ask Them Anything https://t.co/dQL29ELyFm — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2026

Jonas Brothers Launch Fan Hotline

The show also invites fans to take part through a hotline where they can call and ask questions directly to the brothers. The number, 844-HEY-JONAS, gives listeners a chance to interact with Kevin, Joe, and Nick in a more personal way.

The podcast will be available on iHeart.com and the free iHeartRadio app, with bonus episodes and behind-the-scenes content expected to roll out over time. Episode release schedules have not been fully confirmed, but most podcasts typically follow a weekly format.

According to Billboard, beyond the podcast, the Jonas Brothers remain active with music and film projects, including work on "Camp Rock 3" and ongoing tour performances that continue to support their latest album.

Listeners can stream "Hey Jonas!" online at iHeart.com or through the free iHeartRadio app, making it easy for fans around the world to follow new episodes as they are released.

Beyond the main episodes, iHeartMedia also plans to expand the show with bonus content, including extra interviews and behind-the-scenes clips that give fans more access to the brothers' daily routines.