Rihanna Home Shooting Case Halted Over Suspect’s Mental Competency

A Los Angeles judge has paused the attempted murder case against Ivanna Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna's home, after raising concerns about her mental competency.

Judge Shannon Cooley ordered that the case be sent to a mental health court, where experts will decide if Ortiz can understand the court process and take part in her own defense. The move temporarily stops the trial while she undergoes evaluation.

The case centers on a violent incident on March 8, when prosecutors say Ortiz drove a Tesla to Rihanna's Beverly Hills-area home and fired about 20 shots from an AR-15-style rifle, AP News reported.

At the time, Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their children, and staff were inside the property.

Police reports say Rihanna heard loud banging sounds, saw bullet holes near her, and quickly pushed Rocky to the ground before they rushed to protect their children.

No one was physically hurt, but investigators later found bullet damage on gates, fences, and an Airstream trailer parked outside.

Judge orders mental health evaluation for the woman charged with the attempted murder of Rihanna | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/mx5gKEkvQ5 — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 20, 2026

Prosecutors Say Rihanna Shooting Was Planned

Ortiz is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting at an occupied home. Prosecutors say the attack was planned. They allege she brought a loaded rifle, ammunition, and even a disguise.

According to RollingStone, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott described the act as "calculated conduct," warning that the shooting could have caused multiple deaths in a busy residential area.

Court records show the judge had previously denied a request to pause the case for mental health reasons. However, after new concerns were raised by the defense, the court decided to order psychiatric evaluations.

Ortiz was not brought to court for the latest hearing and remains in custody on nearly $2 million bail. If doctors find her incompetent to stand trial, she could be held in a state hospital until she is able to face the charges.

Investigators also noted that Ortiz had posted unusual and emotional videos online before the shooting, including messages directed at Rihanna.

Despite this, authorities say there is no known connection between Ortiz and the singer or her family, and the motive has not been confirmed.