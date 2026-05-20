Cardi B Leads 2026 BET Awards Nominations With Six Nods

Cardi B leads the 2026 BET Awards nominations after BET revealed the full nominee list on Tuesday, May 19, highlighting a major year for Black music, film, sports, and culture.

This year, Cardi B earned six nominations, the most of any artist. Her nods include Album of the Year for Am I the Drama?, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for "Errtime Remix" with Jeezy and Latto, Video Director of the Year with Patience Foster, and the Viewer's Choice Award.

The Bronx rapper has now won six BET Awards in her career, including Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy, back-to-back Best Female Hip Hop Artist wins in 2018 and 2019, and major wins for "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

According to RollingStone, several artists also earned multiple nominations, with Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist at five each, and Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto each receiving four nominations. A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, SZA, Metro Boomin, and others received three nods apiece.

Cardi B Leads 2026 BET Awards Nominations, Followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist: See the Full List! https://t.co/nESCCm5QPc — People (@people) May 19, 2026

Fans React as Cardi B Dominates 2026 BET Awards

The 2026 BET Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air live on June 28, 2026 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. Ahead of the main show, BET Experience 2026 will run from June 25 to 27 with fan events and performances.

This year, two new categories are being added: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. Nominees include A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Rihanna, Zendaya, Doechii, and Bad Bunny, while media nominees include Charlamagne Tha God, Keke Palmer's show, Druski, and others, Vibe reported.

Fans quickly reacted online, noting Cardi B's continued dominance at the BET Awards and her strong presence across both music and fashion. Many pointed out that her nominations span creative work in music videos, collaborations, and directing, showing her wide influence in entertainment.

"Cardi B leads the nominations and reflects the energy of today's culture evolution," BET executive Connie Orlando said in a statement.