Alleged Stalker of Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Appears in Court After Not Guilty Plea

The woman accused of stalking Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared in a downtown Los Angeles court on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to seven criminal charges tied to a years-long harassment case.

Michelle Dick, 55, entered the courtroom in a blue-and-yellow jail uniform with a waist shackle as her case was briefly discussed before Judge Lucy Armendariz. Her public defender asked for more time to review the evidence and requested a delay in the proceedings until June 23.

When the judge asked Dick if she understood her right to an earlier evidentiary hearing, she quietly responded that she did. She also agreed to the delay after briefly hesitating in court. Dick was then escorted out while still in custody.

Dick is accused of repeatedly targeting Buckingham over several years, despite a restraining order that required her to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his family, and their homes, MusicianVoice reported. She was arrested in Indiana in April after allegedly confronting the musician in Santa Monica on March 25.

Prosecutors say the case includes multiple incidents, including alleged threats, property damage, and stalking behavior between 2021 and 2026. The amended complaint also includes claims that she used a vehicle in an earlier alleged assault and vandalized Buckingham's Mercedes-Benz S450 with graffiti.

Lindsey Buckingham’s Alleged Stalker Appears in Court After Pleading Not Guilty



Michelle Dick is charged with a bizarre March 25 battery of the Fleetwood Mac guitarist and other alleged crimes.



Read our report: https://t.co/sqUVOvNsxY pic.twitter.com/FUjFHFD83r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 19, 2026

Read more: Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Threatened by Woman Facing Multiple Charges

Michelle Dick Denies Charges



According to RollingStone, during the March 25 incident, investigators say Dick tracked Buckingham to a location and threw an unidentified substance at him before fleeing the scene. Authorities have not confirmed what the substance was, and Buckingham was not injured.

Court filings also link Dick to a separate incident in which Buckingham's home was targeted by a false emergency report, causing police to respond with a large operation. Buckingham later described the experience in court statements, saying he was "handcuffed and asked to step outside" before being cleared after a search of his home. According to investigators, an LAPD detective later spoke with Dick, and she allegedly admitted involvement in the false report.

Buckingham has also said the harassment included repeated messages and unexpected appearances near his property.

A judge granted a restraining order in December 2024 requiring Dick to avoid all contact with Buckingham and his family for five years. Despite this, prosecutors allege the behavior continued.

Dick has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody as the case moves forward. The court is expected to revisit the matter after the requested delay in June.