Hip-hop beef has a long and storied tradition. But the Rick Ross versus Drake situation feels different from most — partly because these two were once genuinely close, and partly because the gloves have now come off in the most public way possible.

Let's go back to understand how we got here.

From Collaborators to Enemies: A Timeline

For most of the 2010s, Drake and Rick Ross were one of hip-hop's most reliably entertaining collaborative partnerships. "Aston Martin Music." "Stay Schemin." "Lord Knows." "Money in the Grave." These weren't just songs — they were moments, and they elevated both careers. Rozay was the OG seal of approval. Drake was the streaming king who pushed everything he touched to new heights.

Then 2024 happened.

When Kendrick Lamar and Drake went to war in one of rap's most watched beefs in years, Rick Ross chose a side — and it wasn't Drake's. Ross aligned publicly with Kendrick, joined in the social media pile-on, and made no secret of where his loyalties lay. Drake noticed. The collaboration era officially ended.

What Drake Said on ICEMAN

When Drake dropped his three-album surprise on May 15, fans immediately started hunting for bars. They found what they were looking for on "Make Them Pay," where Drake raps about Ross in a line that many interpreted as a pointed reminder of how much Drake's co-signs contributed to Ross's commercial visibility over the years.

Drake also called out Ross earlier in the rollout, and Ross skipped Drake's verses entirely during a Verzuz battle with French Montana — one of the most deliberate acts of disrespect short of an actual diss track.

Ross Fires Back

To say Rick Ross was not impressed by *ICEMAN* would be an understatement. He jumped on Instagram Story to mock the album's lyrics, sarcastically yelling "bars!" while reading comments defending Drake's verses. He called Drake "washed." He then promoted his own upcoming album, *Set in Stone*, with a pointed message: stone lasts forever. Ice melts.

When asked directly where things stand with Drake, Ross said simply: "It's nothing." And when told Drake's album was dropping, he responded with a bemused "Is it?" — the rap equivalent of a dismissive shrug while maintaining direct eye contact.

He has also confirmed that his upcoming 12th studio album will contain diss tracks. Multiple diss tracks. "It's always diss tracks," he said.

Who's Winning?

Drake's charts will be dominant. ICEMAN is projected to lead the Billboard Hot 100. But Rick Ross is playing a longer game — the narrative that Drake has lost his cultural footing, that the 2024 Kendrick situation changed something permanently, is one that Ross is actively working to reinforce. Every time he mocks a Drake lyric, he's adding to that story.

The next chapter arrives whenever *Set in Stone* drops. Stay tuned.