Today, Wednesday May 20, 2026, Cher turns 80 years old. And the headline that best captures what that actually means isn't about her age — it's about the number nobody else in music history has matched.

Cher is the only artist ever to have a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in six consecutive decades — the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. One artist. A record she shares only with the Rolling Stones — and that is otherwise untouched. aol

She was born Cheryl Sarkisian in El Centro, California, in 1946, raised in poverty, never properly diagnosed with the dyslexia that made school impossible, and left home for Los Angeles at 16 with no money and no plan. From there, by sheer force of will and an instinct for reinvention that borders on superhuman, she built one of the most extraordinary careers in the history of popular music.

The Year That Was: From the Grammys to the Met Gala

The twelve months leading into her 80th birthday have given the world two very different Cher moments — and both of them are perfect.

At the 68th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2026, Cher accepted the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. She wore a deconstructed black lace gown with a cropped leather jacket and glossy boots, received a standing ovation, and immediately told the crowd to sit down.

"I knew what I wanted to be when I was five years old, and I was famous at 19," she said. "But it didn't occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be. I was either a loser or winning an Oscar. I'm sure a lot of you in the audience know what I'm talking about."

Then — in what became the most talked-about moment of the night — she stayed on stage to present Record of the Year and announced the winner as Luther Vandross, who died in 2005 and was not nominated. Host Trevor Noah had to call her back to the stage to correct the presentation. SZA defended her publicly. The entertainment press described the moment as "a bit of anarchy." Ego Nwodim parodied it on the Spirit Awards the following month.

This is what it means to be Cher. Even her mistakes become moments.

On May 4, 2026 — sixteen days before her 80th birthday — she returned to the Met Gala for the first time in eleven years, wearing a custom Burberry look that specifically referenced her iconic 1974 Bob Mackie design.

The Record That Tells the Whole Story

In the 1960s, Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" made her a household name at 19. In the 1970s, after a painful divorce from Sonny Bono, she went solo. In the 1980s, she pivoted to acting — winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for Moonstruck in 1988, making her the only performer in history to hold both an Oscar and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. In 1998, "Believe" arrived — a dance record that introduced pitch-corrected vocals to mainstream pop and changed the sound of commercial music for two decades. She was 52.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, with Zendaya delivering the induction speech, and performed that night alongside Dua Lipa.

What 80 Actually Looks Like for Cher

She recently released a Christmas album, launched an ice cream brand called Cherlato, published the first volume of her memoirs, and is working on a biographical film about her life. She has a relationship with Alexander Edwards, 37 years her junior, about which she has said plainly that she does not give "a hoot" about the age difference.

"If it doesn't matter in five years, it doesn't matter" — her late mother Georgia Holt's advice, which Cher has carried as a rule her entire life.

Today she is 80. The record stands. The wigs are still magnificent. Happy birthday, Cher.