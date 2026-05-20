Music Roundup: Global Artist Development, Mental Health, Oasis Comeback

In recent news from the "big three" global music companies, a new partnership aims to support artists in Southeast Asia expand globally, a music company is now providing mental health support to its employees, and a documentary about Oasis' 2025 comeback tour will be released in September.

Artist SVRN, is releasing the new single "Why" through a partnership between GMM Music of Thailand and Warner Music's Australasia and Southeast Asia division, the companies announced on May 15. They say their new "Gliide" collaboration has the aim of helping their artists gain audiences regionally and internationally.

U.S. and Canada-based artists and songwriters at Universal Music Group will have 24/7 access to mental health support from health professionals through a new partnership with Amber Health, UMG said on May 13. The company became a member of Project Healthy Minds to support mental health research.

A documentary film about Oasis' 2025 comeback tour will be released on September 11, 2026 for a limited IMAX theaters run on September 11 before heading to streaming, media companies Disney, magna studios and Sony Music Vision announced. The film will include the first joint interviews with Liam and Noel Ghallagher in 25 years as well as rehearsal, backstage, and onstage footage that explores the impact of the group for audiences.