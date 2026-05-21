Ray J Rumored to Enter Celebrity Boxing Ring Despite Bleeding Eyes Warning

Rumors are circulating that Ray J, the singer and reality TV personality, may be preparing to step into the celebrity boxing ring. While celebrity boxing has become a popular spectacle for public figures seeking attention, fans and insiders express concern over whether this is a wise decision given Ray J's recent health issues.

Per AllHipHop, Ray J, known for his multifaceted career as a singer, entrepreneur, and viral moment creator, has reportedly been linked to a potential boxing match against another figure from the rap community. Though neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors, speculation continues to build.

Celebrity boxing events have gained traction for their ability to generate buzz and headlines, often surpassing those of music releases or other entertainment projects. Chrisean Rock's recent celebrity fight is a testament to the growing appeal of these matches. However, Ray J's situation raises unique concerns.

Over the past few years, fans have grown increasingly protective of Ray J due to reported health struggles. Some reports indicate serious issues, including an incident where his eyes were bleeding, prompting worry about his physical readiness for such a demanding sport. The potential risks involved have led many to question whether this is merely a cash grab or something more complicated.

Sources close to Ray J suggest that there may be efforts behind the scenes to dissuade him from participating in boxing fights, emphasizing the importance of his well-being over public spectacle. Fans and observers alike are watching closely to see if Ray J will move forward with these plans.

In separate news, Complex reported that Ray J is drawing attention ahead of his amateur MMA debut after revealing he made $100 from a single BuzzStar video call. The singer shared the claim in a social media clip while promoting the app, which allows fans to pay for live FaceTime-style conversations with celebrities.

BuzzStar was created by Andy Bachman and has reportedly attracted creators and celebrities including Blueface and Austin McBroom.

Ray J has been training in Los Angeles for his upcoming MMA fight against Supah Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14, which is set to take place May 23 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.