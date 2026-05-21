Stefon Diggs’ Ex-Chef Reveals Scandalous Secrets and How He Treats Cardi B Like Dirt

The woman who accused NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs of assault criticized a witness and renewed allegations Thursday that Diggs mistreats rapper Cardi B, days after a jury found Diggs not guilty in a Massachusetts courtroom.

Jamila "Mila" Adams, a former live-in chef for Diggs, posted on social media that hairstylist Xia Charles lied during testimony in the trial and suggested the stylist was aware of alleged mistreatment and infidelity involving Diggs and Cardi B. Adams's remarks followed the May 5 acquittal in Dedham District Court on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, according to HotNewHipHop.

"Don't let the fake 'I'm an innocent immigrant' talk fool y'all," Adams wrote on her public account, according to screenshots circulated online. "You also a liar that knows that man cheats on & treat your friend @iamcardib sooo bad! ... Some people do anything for money!! Like you going up there lying!!"

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Cardi B publicly defended Charles after testimony, rejecting unsubstantiated gossip about the stylist. Representatives for Diggs and Cardi B did not immediately comment on Adams's latest social posts.

Adams had accused Diggs of slapping and putting her in a headlock during an altercation at his Dedham home in December 2025. Prosecutors said the dispute stemmed from disagreements over pay. Defense attorneys argued the accusations were financially motivated and pointed to inconsistencies in Adams's account and the absence of physical evidence corroborating the alleged assault.

The two-day trial included testimony from multiple witnesses. Charles's testimony, which Adams later challenged online, drew attention amid ongoing public speculation about Diggs's relationship with Cardi B. The couple reportedly welcomed a child in November 2025.

After roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict of not guilty on both counts. Court documents show Diggs pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence during proceedings.

Adams has continued to post about the case on social media, where she has criticized witnesses and expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome. Legal experts have said acquittal does not preclude civil action, though no public notice of such a suit has been filed.

The case drew national attention because of Diggs's NFL profile and the involvement of high-profile figures in the couple's personal life. Officials in Norfolk County have declined additional comment beyond court filings.

Separately, a report from India Times said that Cardi B defended her $70 million "Little Miss Drama Tour" earnings after critics questioned why she still accepts brand deals, explaining that much of the money went to production and business costs. The tour became the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs remains unsigned after being released by the New England Patriots, while his relationship with Cardi B continues to face breakup rumors and public drama.